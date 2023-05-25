Group Class In A Handicap?

Some decent racing as you would expect this weekend and I have three horses that I genuinely feel have great chance of winning – so fingers crossed for us all. First up I am rather hoping the Gosdens may have a Group class horse hiding in a handicap in the shape of Covey, the winner of two in a row now after coming home second on his debut at Southwell, only beaten a neck.

A son of Frankel out of an unraced Pivotal mare, he went on to score as he pleased at Newmarket and then Newcastle, he seems to be going from strength and with further improvement expected, a mark of 90 for his handicap debut may seriously underestimate his true abilities.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Covey 2.25pm Haydock 5/2 most bookmakers