TOTE GUARANTEES COULD MEAN A HAPPY NEW YEAR FOR SOMEONE?

Our buddies at The Tote have been in touch once more to make sure we (and your) are all aware of the silly money they are GUARANTEEING for the Placepots this coming weekend. For those unfamiliar, all you have to do is find a horse to place in the first six races on any card and you get your share of the to on offer (depending on how many winners, a bit like the lottery).

This week they have topped up the pots (and remember, they can only get bigger), to £50,000 at Doncaster today (Friday), £150,000 at Newbury Saturday, £50,000 at Lingfield on Sunday, a massive £250,000 at Cheltenham on Monday (the first premier Raceday of 2024), and £50,000 at Wolverhampton on the 2nd.

Add in a Scoop6 Win Fund rollover £16,866 and a Bonus Fund rollover of £3,358 as it starts to rebuild after it was won over Christmas, plus an added Scoop6 on New Year’s Day, and there is plenty of action to be had (and big money to be won).

Saturday’s Scoop6 races:

2.00 Haydock – 3m1½f Nov Hcap Chase (6-declared)

2.25 Newbury – 3m2f Hcap Chase (12-declared)

2.35 Haydock – 2m3f Hcap Hdle (7-declared)

3.00 Newbury – Gd1 2m4½f Challow Novices Hdle (9-declared)

3.10 Haydock – 2m4f Hcap Chase (7-declared)

3.35 Newbury – 2m6½f Nov Ltd Hcap Chase (8-declared)