The Writing May Be On The Wall At Wolverhampton

Oliver Timms is a decent young jockey with a bright future ahead of him and I see that as a bonus ahead of the 3.40pm at Wolverhampton this afternoon, a mile plus handicap restricted to apprentice jockeys and part of the “hands and heels” series.

He rides Graffiti here, a winner last time out here over a furlong further and a distance winner at Nottingham back in June. He does need a career best off this mark having been put up 6lb for his recent victory but won with any amount up his sleeve if needed that day, and arrives as the only runner with any decent recent form.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Graffiti 3.40pm Wolverhampton 3/1 most bookmakers