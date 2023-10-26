TOTE POOLS ARE MOUTHWATERING ONCE AGAIN

Once again our friends at The Tote have kindly sent out the numbers for this weekend’s racing, and if they don’t tempt you into having a second look – then you are reading the wrong page!

For those new to this, the Placepot is a very popular bet where small stakes can reap rich dividends and all you have to is find a horse that places in the first six races at any meeting – if only it was so simple eh? If you win, then the pot on the day is declared to a £1 unit depending on how many winners there are – so in theory, it could ALL be yours.

On Friday Cheltenham will start with a guaranteed minimum pot of £150,000, ditto Cheltenham Saturday, with £100,000 at Aintree Sunday and £50,000 Newcastle Monday – and those figures can only go up.

If you fancy a crack at the Scoop6 (winners needed for this one) then luckily for you no-one won it last week so it starts with £19,831 in the kitty – but more importantly if you find the six winners then you get a crack at the bonus next week – and that rolled over to £131,739 – nice work if you can get it.

Saturday’s Scoop6 races: 1.15 Cheltenham – 2m Hcap Chase (12-declared). 2.10 Doncaster – 1m Gp1 Futurity (8-declared). 2.25 Cheltenham – 3m1f Hcap Chase (14-declared). 2.45 Doncaster – 6f Listed Prospect Stakes (9-declared). 3.00 Cheltenham – 3m Pertemps Qualifier (20-declared). 3.20 Doncaster – 5f Farewell Flat Hcap (11-declared)

If you do have a go (I will) then best of luck to you all – its a bit of fun for very small stakes and please remember – never gamble more than you can afford to lose.