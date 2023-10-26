The Months Are Just Flying By…

I won’t pretend I am not a little wary of the early prices ahead of this contest but I note that current jolly Haddex Des Obeaux is yet to win in this season and much as I am a huge fan of trainer Gary Moore, I am willing to look elsewhere this afternoon. Although her has to carry top weight, there is good reason for that as Notlongtillmay won his first three starts over fences before a best ever effort when second, beaten three and a quarter lengths by Stage Star in the Turners Novice Chase here at the Festival in March with the odds-on The Mighty Potter behind him in third.

Although he may be better over further than this two miles he did win over a furlong shorter on his first start over fences, and with a fast run race almost guaranteed and the stiff uphill finish, I can envisage him making most rr all of the running here and coming home alone.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Notlongtillmay 1.15pm Cheltenham 10/1 Bet365, Paddy Power, Betfair, BetMGM and BetUK