TOTE POOLS TO WIN BEFORE CHRISTMAS

Our mates at The Tote have been in touch once more with the latest updates for the weekend, and there are some mouth-watering sums up for grabs – and if its the Placepot, all we need to find is a horse to place in the first six races – simple eh?

Placepot minimum guarantees: Friday: Ascot £100,000. Saturday: Ascot £150,000

Add in the Scoop 6 with its rollover fund, and this Saturday’s version (with the races listed below) PLUS a Trifecta rollover, and an ITV 7 Placepot and its all systems go for those of us who like the chances of a big win for a very sensible (small) stake in the run up to Christmas.

Good luck everyone!

Scoop6

Win Fund rollover £37,086. Bonus Fund rollover £17,088. Estimated combined pools £80,000

Saturday’s Scoop6 races:

1.30 Haydock (3m2f Tommy Whittle Hcap Chase, 9 declared)

1.50 Ascot (2m3f Hcap Chase, 7 declared)

2.05 Haydock (2m Hcap Hurdle, 8 declared)

2.25 Ascot (3m Grd1 Long Walk Hurdle, 10 declared)

3.00 Ascot (3m Howden Silver Cup Hcap Chase, 11 declared)

3.35 Ascot (2m Betfair Exchange Trophy Hcap Hurdle, 11 declared)

Trifecta rollover race – 3.35 Ascot (Betfair Exchange Trophy). Rollover currently sits at £4,745.

ITV7 Placepot: Saturday 23rd December

1.50 Ascot, 2.05 Haydock, 2.25 Ascot, 2.40 Haydock, 3.00 Ascot, 3.15 Haydock, 3.35 Ascot