Music Maestro Please…

It is a rare day when more than one horse is spotted who looks to be a step ahead of the dreaded handicapper, but that is the case at Uttoxeter when Classic Maestro goes back to war in the handicap hurdle due off at 2.15pm with two and three-quarter miles to cover.

Still a maiden after three starts over hurdles and three point-to-points, he was only beaten a neck when second last time out at Newcastle when keeping on well over two furlongs shorter, a run that has seen the handicapper put him up another 6lb – but that does not come into play this afternoon.

Therefore he is essentially a few lengths well in according to the official ratings at these weights, and with the step up in trip seemingly in his favour, he is one to keep on our side today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Classic Maestro 2.15pm Uttoxeter 5/2 Bet365 and William Hill