WHO WANTS TO WIN £250,000?

Our good friends at The Tote have been in touch once more to ask us to remind all our readers that if they fancy winning a decent sum for the smallest of stakes, the Placepot and the Scoop6 may be the way to go.

The Tote are GUARANTEEING a minimum Placepot of £250,000 each day for Aintree (Thursday, Friday and Saturday) where anyone who has a bet and gets a horse to place in the first six races will pick up their share of the megabucks – and if you find one that no-one else does, it could all be yours!

Add in a Scoop6 rollover that will START at £116,767 on Thursday with a bonus rollover of £94,642 (you need the winers of six specific races to pick up the main prize and get a shot at the bonus race) and a Jackpot minimum of £25,000 each day (the first six winners needed at Aintree on any of the three days), and there is al to to play for if you get lucky – and the best part is, you can bet with affordable stakes which is the only sensible way to have a bet!

Best of luck one and all – mine’s a pint if you win the biggie!