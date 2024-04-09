O’Brien Filly Looks A Gem

No Flat racing in the turf in the UK AGAIN this afternoon, though we do have Leopardstown in Ireland, and I see no good reason why we shouldn’t start there.

The O’Brien string are starting to click into top-gear, and the one I really loke the look of is Rubies Are Red in the maiden at 1.15pm as I think she may well be a filly with a top-class future.

A daughter of Galileo out of Red Evie, that makes her a full-sister to Breeders’ Cup and Arc winner Found, and she went into my notebook after a highly promising debut at Galway last October.

Allowed to race midfield she was short of room when looking to make her challenge before running on over the mile to finish third, showing plenty of untapped potential in the process. She proved she handles heavy ground that day (though I am convinced she will be far better on a sounder surface), and if she is Group One class as hoped, she will need to win this and do so pretty easily.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Rubies Are Red 1.15pm Leopardstown 11/10 Bet365