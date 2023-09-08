World Pool From The Curragh On Saturday

With just a few more World Pool days to go this year, this Saturday is Irish Champion’s Day at Leopardstown, consisting of 8 World Pool races.

For those unfamiliar, if you bet into the World pool you are joining punters from all over the Globe, providing significantly larger, stronger pools, and (on many occasions) better returns than SP – so more Bang For Your Buck!

You can play with fairly low stakes via the Tote website here https://tote.co.uk with some decent sign up offers for anyone who is yet to open an account.

The World Pool bet-types offered are: Win, Place, Quinella, Quinella Place (Swinger), Forecast (Exacta), Tierce (Trifecta) and Treble.

The standard place terms are as follows:

· 4 declared runners: No place pool

· 5 or 6 declared runners: 1st or 2nd (void if less than 4 actual runners)

· 7-20 declared runners: 1st, 2nd, or 3rd (3 places remain if 5 or 6 runners, void if less than 5 actual runners)

· 21 – 34 declared runners: 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th (4 places remain for 20 or less runners)

· NB: this is declared runners, not number of starters.

The race details are: