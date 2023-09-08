BKB 34 is now only a matter of days away!

Tickets are selling well for the show at the O2 Arena on Saturday, September 16 and I know everyone who’s there will get value for money.

I’ve spoken before about the top of the bill fight between Dan Chapman and Ise Smith having the potential to be one of the best fights in the history of BKB™.

We’ve also got our first women’s fight, the BKB™ debut of a Ukrainian knockout specialist and there’s British title action too.

Scott McHugh gave up his British bantamweight title to focus on our ‘Road To Thailand’ competition and that’s given Aaron McCallum and Mark Tiffin the chance to fight for the vacant belt.

Aaron went five hard rounds with Scott in a title challenge in May and did enough to get another shot at the belt now that Scott has vacated.

In Tiffin, he faces a real knockout specialist.

Mark has had three fights with us and won them all early, but he expects Aaron to push him harder than anyone’s pushed him before.

There’s more British-title action with Martin Reffell and Reece Murray squaring up.

Both are from bareknuckle boxing hotbeds.

Reece is from Leeds, Martin from Peterborough.

I know Martin is keen to become his city’s first British champion after Callan Harley missed out to Jonny Jones earlier this year.

Martin had huge headlines after his last fight.

He left the face of Ryan Jett an absolute mess in June and photos of the American were printed in the national press and went all over social media.

Martin is the sort who just loves to fight and he knows Reece can box and dig in. We saw Reece fight Tony Lafferty for the British title last December and Reece fought hard until the final bell after falling behind on the scorecards.

Martin has said he wants their clash to be a contender for fight of the year and I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s how it turns out.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown