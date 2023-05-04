World Pool + The Tote Make For A Winning Combination

The World pool strolls into the Uk this weekend via the Newmarket Guineas meeting, which to those new to the game means the whole of the racing world will be betting into one GIANT pool on Saturday afternoon which should mean there is plenty of value to be had.

Last year saw a total pool size of over £22 million on the day with the industry starting price beaten in three of the eight races, the Exacta beating the bookmaker forecast in seven of the eight contests, and 2000 Guineas winner Coroebus returning at odds of 7.70 (close to 7/1) – as opposed to the miserly 5/1 starting price – pretty impressive figures!

Add in a guaranteed Placepot (which is not part of the World pool) of £250,000 and you can see why it is well worth heading over to Tote.co.uk if you are looking for life changing amounts.

As I say every time, there is no point in blindly following my selections (if I win why would I want to share lol), but as a bit of a laugh I will be going with these horses both in the win pot and the placepot – and if they all come home first you won’t be hearing from me again!

Newmarket Saturday

1.40pm Vaynor

2.15pm Azure Angel

2.50pm Strike Red

3.25pm Notre Belle Bete

4.00pm Twilight Falls

4.40pm Auguste Rodin