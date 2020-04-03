Horse world unites to support our NHS heroes

Leading Olympic riders from across the disciplines, as well as horse racing jockeys and celebrities have shown their support for a major fundraising initiative launched by the team behind Bolesworth and Liverpool International Horse Shows.

‘Equestrian Relief’ is an urgent fundraising campaign to raise money and change lives, with donations going directly to support the efforts of the wonderful work being carried out by the NHS.

Leading names are all showing their support including two Eventing World Champions Ros Canter and Zara Tindall, Olympic Gold Medallists Carl Hester and Scott Brash, plus racing legends Sir AP McCoy and Frankie Dettori.

Each day two members of each team will take part in a daily challenge. The five challenges, which are: On the Gallops, Plankety Plank, Horse Drawn, Showstopper and Dark Horse will test our riders skills physically, creatively and artistically.

Much more will be revealed over the coming days so make sure you join in the fun at 7.00pm each evening from Monday, 6 April to Monday, 13 April where our daily highlights will be broadcast across all the Liverpool International Horse Show channels

Nina Barbour, Bolesworth Managing Director, said: “Our priority is to unite the horse world to support our health workers and our goal is to raise a sum of money that will make a real difference.

“All donations will go directly to NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Crisis Fund – supporting NHS staff and volunteers on the frontline as they work under pressure and in the most challenging of circumstances.

“We have already got some fabulous sponsors on-board – including long standing Bolesworth supporters Equerry, Equitop and Horse Scout – who have all made generous contributions to get us started.”

The campaign will also be launching a charity auction On Monday, 6 April with a host of ‘money can’t buy’ experiences up for grabs! Bid for the chance to get one on one with some of our equestrian celebrities for an exclusive Q&A session online, go behind the scenes with ITV racing, or even bid for a round of golf with Sir AP McCoy and Oli Bell.

The paintings produced by the teams in the Horse Drawn challenge will also be included in the auction lots!

Zara Tindall, pictured, said: “It’s a very challenging time for the equestrian community right now with so many people affected in so many ways.

“Being a high-risk activity, we also have a responsibility to minimise the impact on the NHS who are valiantly working to support the nation and save lives.

“Taking part in Equestrian Relief and knowing that donations are going directly to help NHS workers on the frontline makes it a no-brainer for me. I am happy to be part of this campaign and look forward to seeing just how much we can raise.”

Frankie Dettori said: “I am super excited to announce that I will be taking part in Plankety Plank and Bake Off Easter Showstopper all in aid of Equestrian Relief.

“It is going to be great fun, however we are all very competitive so I can’t wait to get started – so please make sure you support us!”