Hyperfocus has lots going for him at Haydock

Now returned to a venue where he has an excellent record and having been eased further in the weights, Hyperfocus looks worth siding with at 6/1 in the 6f handicap at Haydock today (3.20).

This Tim Easterby trained six-year-old has won twice and been placed once in three starts over course and distance.

He was was last successful of a rating of 90 at Ripon in June of last year and went on to run a solid race at York when a 4 1/2 length ninth of 15 to Dakota Gold off from an unfavourable draw.

Hyperfocus also ran very well when beaten a neck by Growl at Ripon off 89 and hen finding only Gulliver a neck too good in a 22-runner contest at York off 94.

He is now able to race off a reduced rating of 86 having been quickly dropped 11lb after five starts this season.

It gives him a big shout from a handicapping perspective and Hyperfocus ran well two starts back when a 2 1/2 length 10th of 19 to stablemate Staxton in the Great St Wilfrid over 6f at Ripon.

Hyperfocus showed plenty of pace from a low draw and travelled strongly for much of the race before fading late on.

Although he failed to back that up three days later over 5f at York, that race may have come too soon and he was heavily backed.

The step back up to 6f and return to this venue are obvious pluses, as if the fact that Hyperfovus has the testing ground that he relishes.

