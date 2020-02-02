I K Brunel the bet in Stayers

Now stepped up in trip, I K Brunel looks to hold leading form claims of getting back on the scoresheet in the 3m Scottish Stayers Novices’ Hurdle at Musselburgh today(2.50).

After winning on debut in a bumper at Carlisle, this Olly Murphy trained six-year-old shaped with stacks of promise on his first start over the obstacles at Cheltenham when third to Elixir de Nutz over 2m 1f.

I K Brunel was held-up in the early stages and far from fluent one more than one occasion, including at the second last after which he got outpaced.

He then rallied and stayed on strongly to be gaining all the way to the line and beaten just over five lengths.

The winner is an extremely smart sort who went on to land the Grade 1 Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown, so that gives the form a very solid look.

I K Brunel was then clearly amiss when a tailed-off fifth of six to Southfield Stone in the Grade 2 Dovecote Novices Hurdle at Kempton.

He showed that running to be all wrong when powering clear to beat highly-regarded Listed bumper winner Eden Du Houx by six lengths at Fontwell on seaonal reappearance.

I K Burnel then disappointed when pitched into Grade 2 company and finishing last of eight to Thyme Hill at Cheltenham.

That was clearly not his true running and he has since shaped far betgter when a keeping on 9 3/4 length fourth of 11 to Colin Tizzard’s hugely exciting prospect The Big Breakway over 2m 4f at Newbury.

The third home that day Craigneiche, who finished just 1 1/2 lengths in front of I K Brunel, also looked an above average sort when powering to victory next time up at Doncaster.

It again gives the form a strong look and I K Brunel appeals to me as the type that will have more to offer now upped to 3m.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win I K Brunel (3/1 bet365 – BOG)