Fred fancied to reign Supreme at Musselburgh

I expected Fred to be clear favourite for the 2m Scottish Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Musselburgh today (2.15), so as he is a bigger price than main amrket rival Wild Max who is rated his inferior he looks very much the one to be on.

This five-year-old who has some useful form to his name in France when finishing runner-up on three occasions and ran very well on his first start for Nicky Henderson when third of 11 to Heaven Help Us in a decent maiden hurdle at Cheltenham.

Fred raced close up and held every chance when making a costly mistake two from home which knocked the stuffing out of him. It was to his credit, therefore, that he then stuck to the task well to be beaten just over four lengths.

The winner has since come out and run well to finish third behind the smart Silver Forever at Newbury, whilst the two length runner-up Master Debonair has gone on to win his next two starts – landing a Grade 2 at ascot last time out in pressive fashion to be rated 151.

Fourth home Getariver also won next time up at Ludlow and the sicth home Cap Du Mathan has also gone on to taste success.

That gives the form a very solid look and although Fred then ran a bit below par when third to stable companion Igor at Ascot he has since got off the mark in fine style at Kempton when quickening clear to easily beat Ecco by 4 1/2 lengths.

As the runner-up is a smart sort whi had previously finished third in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham, and the third home Getaway Fred went ito the race on the back of a success at Chepstow, it once again gives the form a decent look in relation to this same grade class 2 affair.

It has earned Fred an offcial rating of 138 and that is the highest in the line-up – 5lb higher than market leader Wild Max.

Fred also looks the type who has more to offer and Henderson does extremely well with his runners at the track.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pots win Fred (2/1 generally available – use BOG firms)