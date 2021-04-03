Indianapolis appeals at 8s in Queen’s Cup

Having become well-treated, Indianapolis looks worth a punt at 8/1 on his first start for Ian Williams in the 1m 6f Betway Queen’s Cup on today’s card at Musselburgh (3.35).

This six year-old won twice in 2019n when trained by James Given. The last of those successes came in a class 2 at Leicester off a mark of 97 and he also ran very well in the class 2 Old Newton Cup at Haydock when staying on well from off the pace to be nearest at the finish and a 3 3/4 lengths fourth of 17 to Kelly’s Dino off a mark of 95.

Indianapolis failed to get his head in front in 10 starts last year, but did shape better then the 7 3/4 lengths he was beat in the second of those when fifth of 14 to Scarlet Dragon in the class 2 Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot off 99.

He held every chance two from home, from an unfavourable high draw, before fading inside the last and was not given a hard time once it was clear he would not be winning.

There was also lots to like about his effort at Goodwood over the 1m 6f trip of this when staying on strongly at the death to be nearest at the finish when a 2 3/4 length third of nine to Hochfeld off 98.

He backed that up with a fine 2 3/4 length fourth of 17 to Summer Moon at York over 2m when only losing third in the final strides off the same rating.

Indianapolis is returns to action off a reduced rating of 95, 2lb lower than when last victorious, and the same as when scoring at Ascot prior to his aforementioned success at Leicester.

It makes him a key player at the weights on the pick of his form in this class 2 affair in a race which i think will be run to suit.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Indianapolis (8/1 bet365, BetVictor, Betway, Unibet – BOG)