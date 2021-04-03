Marshal Dan has a super chance in Silver Arrow

In the 7f Betway Musselburgh Silver Arrow Handicap (1.50), Marshal Dan looks to have lots going for him and makes plenty of appeal at 9/2.

This Heather Main trained six-year-old enjoyed a productive time last year when winning three of his seven starts and posting three solid efforts in defeat to make the frame.

The first of those victories came in a class 4 at Chepstow off 78, whilst the last came in a class 2 over this course and distance where he ran on strongly to beat Three Saints Bay by 1 1/2 lengths off 84.

Marshall Dan also ran well when last seen in action back in December and finishing fourth in a class 2 at Newcastle off 89.

He now returns to the turf off 88 in this lower grade class 3 affair and I think that mark is exploitable at a venue where he is 1-1.

Marshal Dan is also versatile as regards underfoot conditions and has a good record fresh, so an absence of 112 days is no a concern.

Indeed, he looks to have been lined up for this and boasts a fine strike rate of just under 32 per cent over the trip.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Marshal Dan (9/2 bet365, Betfred, BoyleSports, Betway – BOG)