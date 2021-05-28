Irv handicapped to strike at Pontefract

In the 1m handicap that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at Pontefract (6.00), I think Irv is too well-treated to ignore and very much the one to be on.

This Micky Hammond trained five-year-old landed back-to-back class 3 contests York at this time of the year back in 2019.

After scoring off 72 he went on to follow-up off 78 when running on strongly to account for Baltic Baron by 1 1/2 lengths.

He got out up to 85 after that and also ran well first time up last season when runner-up in a class 4 at Thirsk off 82.

Irv is now able ro race in this class 5 affair off just 70, 8lbs lower than when last victious and a carer-low rating.

It gives him outstanding claims at the weights and he comes into this on the back of two decent efforts, shaping better than the bare result in the last of those at Thirsk when poorly placed and finishing a not knocked about keeping on five length fifth of 15 to Little Jo.

Irv should now be primed to do himself justice, so with Aiden Brookes – who has been onboard for his last two starts – once again in the saddle and taking off 7lb with his claim looks to have lots going for him in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Irv (3/1 bet365, Unibet – BOG)