Island Storm an each-way play at 25/1

Now dropped into class 6 company for the first time, I think the well-weighted Island Storm is worth an each-way punt at 25/1 in the 7f handicap at Kempton today (2.55)

This Heather Main trained four-year-old won twice in class 5 company at Newcastle in 2019. The second of those came in a handicap over a mile where he made all and ran on strongly to score by two lengths off a mark of 74.

Island Storm got up to 78 for that and has only managed to make the from on one occasion in eight subsequent starts. That came at this venue in a class 5 over 1m three starts back when headed at the furlong marker and finishing third off 65.

He is now able to race in this class 6 off a career-low mark of 61 – 13lb lower than when last victorious – and that makes him a big player from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form.

The drop back to 7f for the first time should also hold no fears given his run style and Ray Dawson also takes off a handy 3lb wit his claim.

Taking that into account, Island Storm looks too well-treated to ignore in my eyes.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Island Storm (25/1 888sport – BOG)