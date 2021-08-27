IT’S not long to go now until BKB 22

Tickets are selling fast for the show on Saturday, September 11 – and no wonder.

Top of the bill is the rematch between Ricardo Franco and Jimmy Sweeney to arguably decide the sport’s pound-for-pound No 1.

If you saw them come face to face at BKB 21 you will know both predict an early night.

Jimmy told Ricardo the fight will be over inside five rounds, Franco said by the third Jimmy will have taken too much.

The show also features the return of a Hall-of-Fame fighter.

I told Ricky Nelder when he announced he was retiring from BKB: “You will definitely make a comeback.”

Guess what? I was right.

How did I know? Because fighters fight and Ricky is a fighter. Fighting is in his blood. I knew he wouldn’t be able to just walk away and forget about it.

Ricky started fighting for us in the early days and it will be great to see him back on the big stage in front of 3,000 fans at the O2 Arena and millions more watching in 52 countries around the world.

Ricky went into the Hall of Fame is because he epitomises what BKB TM is all about. Nobody is easier to deal with than Ricky. He’s never turned a fight down, never even thought about turning a fight down.

As it turns out, he didn’t retire from bareknuckle boxing, he was just taking a break. Ricky obviously feels he still has plenty to offer and can still get his hands on the world championship.

Ricky is matched with Kyle Goodwin – and he’s aiming for the top himself. That’s the difference between us and the gloved pros, we don’t have journeymen. Kyle has taken the fight because he believes he can beat Ricky and set up a title shot.

The show is packed with many more exciting 50-50 fights and if you want to be there, you need to get a ticket soon!

Until next time

Joe Smith-Brown