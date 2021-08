OK Sport Readers feast your eyes on this week’s collection of SPORT SELFIES which the hottest babes from around the world have so very kindly sent in.

@briddd.x1 – Brid – 30 – Kent, England

@emtini_star – Emtini Star – 32 – Lincolnshire, England

@mysticmistressbbw – Rebecca – 41 – Romford, England

Ladies keep sending in those #SportSelifes for your chance to appear on next Friday’s DAILY SPORT. Send your selfie, name, age, location and instagram to [email protected]