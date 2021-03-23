Iwasthefutureonce appeals each-way at 12/1

I thought Iwasthefutureonce shaped a bit better than the bare result last time out, so having been quickly dropped 5lb he appeals each-way at 12/1 now stepped back up in trip in the 3m handicap hurdle at Wetherby today (4.25).

This eight-year-old was a point winner and shaped nicely on his second start for Tim Easterby when a keeping on 9 1/2 length fourth of 11 to Two For Gold – who is now rated 132 over hurdles and 154 over fences – in a 2m 5f class 4 novice contest at Wetherby.

He also ran well in another class 4 novice affair 12 months ago over 2m 4f at Sedgefield off 109 when third of seven to Whoshotthesheriff.

Iwasthefutureonce led for most of the race being getting outpaced two from home and then keeping on again to be beaten just over seven lengths off an official rating of 111.

The winner is a useful sort who is now rated 132 over hurdles and 140 over fences, so that again gives the form a solid look in relation to this lower grade class 5 affair.

Connections then decided to send Iwasthefutureonce chasing, but he failed to take to that discipline and was well-beaten in all four starts in that sphere.

Although only fifth of nine last time out when switched back to the smaller obstacles over 2m 1f at Carlisle off 90 following a break, Iwasthefutureonce lead until getting headed two out and weakening to be beaten nine lengths.

He was not knocked about once it was clear he would not be winning as is entitled to strip fitter for that.

This stiffer test should be more up his street and Iwasthefutureonce is also now able to race off 85 – a mark which in my eyes makes him look to well-treated to ignore judged on his aforementioned runs.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Iwasthefutureonce (12/1 generally available with firms paying 4 places, BoyleSports BOG)