Class-dropping Ask Himself worth a wager at Wetherby

Now dropped in class on his second start following wind surgery, I think Ask Himself is weighted to go well and worth a wager at 8/1 in the 2m handicap hurdle on todays’ card at Wetherby (3.25).

This Michael Scudamore trained seven-year-old showed improved form on handicap debut to open his account in a class 4 at Warwick in February of last year when beating Pop The Cork by 1 1/4 lengths off a mark of 117.

He now meets the runner-up on better terms and the fourth home Bard Of Britanny, to whom he was conceding 16lb, has won his last two starts including in a class 3 at Sandown off 116.

Ask Himself got put up to 125 for that and has not been at his best in three subsequent outings – twice in class 3 company and last time out in a class 2.

However, the handicapper has been quick to cut him some slack and Ask Himself is now able to race off 119, just 2lb higher than when last successful.

He also now drops back down into class 4 company in which he has won once and been placed twice in four starts, so everything looks in place for a much improved showing.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Ask Himself (8/1 William Hill)