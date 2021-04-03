Jabbarockie up for the Scottish Sprint Cup

Jabbarockie has a good record fresh and is on a handy mark at present, so at 5/1 looks worth siding with to make winning return to action in the 5f Betway Scottish Sprint Cup Handicap on today’s card at Musselburgh (3.00).

Trained by Eric Alson, this eight-year-old looked better than ever last season. After making all and running on strongly to land a class 3 at Newmarket on reappearance off a mark of 94 he ran a cracker in a class 2 at Doncaster when a 1 1/2 lengths runner-up to Lahore off 98.

Jabbarockie was then beaten only 1 3/4 lengths by the same rival off 99 at York when sixth of 13 off 99 and was also far from disgraced on the final start of the campaign when a 3 1/2 length fifth of 12 to Count Dorsay in another class 2 at Haydock off 95.

He now meets the winner and runner-up Came From The Dark, on 11lb and 9lb better terms respectively – so that should be more than enough to see him turn the tables on those rivals.

Having also been dropped another pound in the weights, Jabbarockie is now back down below his last winning mark and able to race in this class 2 off 94.

It makes him a major player from a handicapping perspective from a good draw in stall 10 for a handler that does extremely well with his sprinters.

His form figures after a break read 2,2,2,1, so Jabbarockie has lots going for him and looks weighted to play catch me if you can.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Jabbarockie (5/1 bet365 – BOG)