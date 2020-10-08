Jewel Maker of interest back up in trip

Now stepped back up in trip with underfoot conditions in his favour, Jewel Maker looks worth a wager at 8/1 in the 7f handicap at Ayr today (2.40)

After running well when runner-up o debut over 7f when runner-up at Naas, this five-year-old scored on heavy ground over 7f at Cork when trained in Ireland by Dermot Weld.

He was allotted an opening handicap mark of 87 on the back of that and after moving to join Tim Eastery 14 months ago and posted some solid efforts in defeat.

They included when beaten just a neck by Fairy Stories on heavy ground in a class 4 at Redcar off 70.

Jewel Maker also ran well when third on soft ground at Musselburgh off 73 and when a 3/4 length runner-up in a class 4 over 6f at Catterick on bottomless ground off the same rating.

He is now able to race off just 59, a career-low, and that gives him outstanding claims at the weights in this class 6 affair.

Jewel Maker also ran well two starts back at Catterick when sticking to the task well to finish third off 3lb higher and now goes back over 7f – a trip over which he has won once and been placed once in just four starts.

Easterby employed a similar tactic recently with Ugo Gregory, who bolted up here, so it makes Jewel Maker a fascinating contender in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Jewel Maker (8/1 bet365 – BOG)