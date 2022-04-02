Jonjo To Go At Hereford

Not the most exciting Sunday in the history of the sport, but I am still pretty keen on the chances of Orrisdale in the 2.10pm at Hereford where the eight-year-old looks to have plenty in his favour. A winner last time out for Jonjo O’Neill and ridden by Jonjo Junior (both then and this afternoon), his last win was over C&D in late January when he made all to win readily enough, and an added 3lb from the handicapper seems more than fair.

Crucially, two of this three career victories have been on Good going which seems likely here, and as we move in to the tail end of the season, horses that handle the faster going should have a clear advantage.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Orrisdale 2.10pm Hereford 6/4 Bet365, William Hill, Bet Victor, 888sport.com, and Paris Match