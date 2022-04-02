Wiggle Room At Hereford

In the opener at Hereford this afternoon I could not work out why they had Eclair On Line as the forecast favourite after he took a fall three pout after some sketchy jumping at Wincanton, but common sense appears to have prevailed and Wigglesworth now tops the betting.

Trained by Dr Richard Newland, whose horses are in great form (a 33% strike rate is tough to argue with), and when you add jockey Cillin Leonard is on board, one of the top Conditional jockeys in a race restricted to him and his colleagues, and you can see why I like his chances, but wait, there is more to come.

Third and second on his last two starts, he has jumped left both times, but they will have worked on that or changed his bit for this trip to a right-handed venue, and when you look at his opponents and see that four of the six failed to finish last time out, you can hopefully see why I think he has a decent shout.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Wigglesworth 1.00pm Hereford 100/30 Paddy Power, Betfair, Bet Victor, and Paris Match.