Jour A La Plage a punt at 11s on handicap debut

Jour A La Plage looks to have been brought along steadily with handicaps in mind, so at 11/1 looks worth siding with on debut in that sphere in the 4.30 at Southwell today.

This Evan Williams trained five-year-old offered plenty to work on when fourth of 12 to Kepagge on debut in a bumper over 2m Chepstow.

After racing in mid-division he got outpaced four forlongs from home before keeping on again from the two marker to be beaten just under 16 lengths.

The winner is a smart sort who is unbeaten in two starts since and now rated 135 over hurdles, whilst the runner-uo Gustavian has won over hurdles since too.

That gives the form a strong look and suggests an opening handicap mark of 92 for Jour A La Plage could be exploitable.

Although well-beaten in all three starts over hurdles, including when third to the smart Pileon at Ffos Las, he now steps up to 3m for the first time and that promises to suit.

The cheekpieces also now go on for the first time, so I think Jour A La Plage is a fascinating contender in this judged on the promise he showed in his aforementioned bumper run at Chepstow.

