City Never Sleeps weighted to open account at Southwell

City Never Sleeps looks weighted to open his account over hurdles in the 4.00 at Southwell today.

This Martin Keighley trained eight-year-old ran very well on his sole previous start over this course and distance last September when a keeping on 1 1/2 length second of 12 to Discay in a class 5 off a rating of 100.

He had has just two starts since following a 507 day on the sidelines and not surprisingly shaped as if badly needing the outing in the first of those when a not knocked about 15 1/4 length sixth of eight to the ultra-progressive Main Fact in a class 4 at Uttoxeter off 93.

City Never Sleeps then duly buiuld on that when a staying on second of 10 to Talkingpicturestv in a class 5 at Catterick off 89.

He has since been dropped another pound, so is now able to race in this same grade affair off a career-low of 88.

It gives him a big shout from a handicappibng perspective and City Never Sleeps has hit the frame in all three starts in the grade so far – so this is clearly his level..

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win City Never Sleeps (3/1 bet365, BetVictor, Coral, Ladbrokess – BOG)