Jungle Prose the standout punt at Plumpton

Jungle Prose has form to her name which suggest she is on a handy mark and worth a punt at 7/2 in the 2m 4f mares’ handicap hurdle at Plumpton today (12.30).

This Nick Gifford trained six-year-old opened here account at the fourth time of asking when landing a class 5 bumper at Warwick by 1 1/2 lengths.

She has since run really well to make the frame in three starts over hurdles in class 4 company, including when a 3/4 length runner-up to Peace Prevails over 2m 1f at this venue when staying on strongly.

The fourth home that day Emmpressive Lady, who finished just over four lengths behind the selection, went on to win her next two starts – including a class 3 on handicap debut at Sandown off 115 – before finishing a fine second of 120 in a class 2 at Kempton.

That gives the form a solid look and Jungle Prose also ran well on handicap debut over this course and distance when third to Midnight Glance off an opening mark of 104.

She now drops back down into class 5 company off an unchanged rating and comes into the race on the back of a fine second in a jumpers’ bumper at Lingfield.

It makes Jungle Prose a major player at the weights in my book and she thus rates the standout bet on the card.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Jungle Prose (7/2 generally available – use BOG firms)