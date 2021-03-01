Class-dropping Ruby Gates a play under Kirby

In the extended 1m 1f handicap that gets proceedings underway on today’s card at Wolverhampton (4.20), Ruby Gates makes plenty of appeal now dropped back down in class and partnered by Adam Kirby for the first time.

This John Butler trained eight-year-old mare is a four-time course and distance winner with the last of those successes coming in January of last year where she landed a class 6 by 1 1/2 lengths off a mark of 65.

Ruby Gates was then beaten just 2 3/4 lengths when fourth of five in a class 2 at Chelmsford off 70 and went on to land a class 5 at Lingfield three starts later off the same rating.

She got up to 73 for that and has since failed to trouble the judge in five subsequent outings – but they have been in a class 4, a class 2 and three class 5 contests.

Ruby Gates now drops back down into class 6 company since her aforementioned success here off a reduced rating of 65 and that makes her a big player at the weights in a grade which she has a 40 per cent strike rate having won two of her five starts.

Kirby also now gets the leg up for the first time and does well when teaming up with the yard.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Ruby Gates (11/2 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)