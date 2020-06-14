Junkanoo the value play at Goodwood

Junkanoo makes his eagerly awaited handicap debut in the 12.35 at Goodwood today and looks decent value at 9/1 to make it a winning one.

Trained by Gary Moore, this three-year-old showed improved form in three outings as a juvenile and is one of my horses to follow this season.

After looking totally clueless on debut at this venuewhen hanging badly and finishing a 9 1/4 length ninth of 11 to Persuasian, Junkanoo duly showed the benefit of that experience when an eye-catching 9 1/2 length fourth of eight to Palace Pier over 7f at Sandown.

After being held-up in last place of the main group, Junkanoo stayed on steadily under a hands and a heels ride inside the final furlong ad nearly snatched third place.

The winner is a hugely exciting John Gosden inmate who is unbeaten in three starts and now rated 109 and I thought it waa a performance full of promise.

Junkanoo then went on to round off the campaign with a fine neck second of 10 to Tremor in a 1m maiden at Nottingham.

He took a keen hold that day on the heels of the leaders but stuck to the task really well inside the final furlong to go down fighting.

Junkanoo finished 2 1/2 lengths in front of the fifth home Jumaira Bay, another horse I put up to follow this season whi ran a blidner wjenm runner-up yesterday, and has been allotted the same intial mark as Roger Varian’s charge – 78.

That looks exploitable in my book and Junkanoo nwo returns to action having been gelded and the step up to 1m 2f promises sure to suit.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Junkanoo (9/1 888sport – BOG)