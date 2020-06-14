Camacho Chief weighted to deliver at Donny

Having been dropped a pound after shaping quite nicely on seasonal reappearance, Camacho Chief looks the one to be on in the 2.00 at Doncaster today.

This Michael Dods trained five-year-old is a consistrent sort who notched a fifth career success on his third start last season when only having to be driven out to beat Duke Of Firenze by 1 1/2 lengths over this course and distance off a mark of 95.

He got put up to 100 for that and posted a solid effort when a keeping on 3 3/4 length sixth of 15 to Dakota Gold at York in this grade (class 2).

The form of that race looks strong with Dakota Gold going on to win four of his next five races, including at Listed level, and the fourth home Golden Apollo landing the Ayr Silver Cup on his final start of the campaign.

Camacho Chief was then far from disgraced in his next two starts before looking unlucky when enduring a troubled passage on his final start of the season when finishing strongly and being beaten only a length when fourth of 17 to Pendleton at Ascot off 97.

He is now able to race off 96 and should be spot on tomdo himslef justice having looked ring rusty when an eye-cathing staying on never nearer fourth of 11 to Mubakker at Newcastle 12 days ago.

Paul Mulrennan has also won twice and been placed once in eight starts on him, so Camacho Chief looks to have lots going for him in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Camacho Chief (4/1 generally available – use BOG firms)