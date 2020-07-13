Junkanoo worth a wager at Windsor

I thought Junkanoo shaped quite nicely on seasonal reappearance, so at 12/1 he looks worth a wager in the 2.40 at Windsor today.

Trained by Gary Moore, this three-year-old showed improved form in three outings as a juvenile and is one of my horses to follow this season.

After looking totally clueless on debut at Goodwood when hanging badly and finishing a 9 1/4 length ninth of 11 to Persuasian, Junkanoo duly showed the benefit of that experience when an eye-catching 9 1/2 length fourth of eight to Palace Pier over 7f at Sandown.

After being held-up in last place of the main group, Junkanoo stayed on steadily under a hands and a heels ride inside the final furlong ad nearly snatched third place.

The winner is a hugely exciting John Gosden inmate who is unbeaten since and landed a Group 1 last time out and it was a performance full of promise.

Junkanoo then went on to round off the campaign with a fine neck second of 10 to Tremor in a 1m maiden at Nottingham.

He took a keen hold that day on the heels of the leaders but stuck to the task really well inside the final furlong to go down fighting.

Junkanoo was allotted what looked a very fair opening handicap mark of 78 on the back of thjose efforts and ran well off it when fourth of nine to Tulip Fields in a class 4 at Goowdood last month when racing freely at the head of affairs before weakening to be beaten 5 1/2 lengths.

The winner, from whom he was receiving just 1lb, went on to score again next time uo to be rated 92, whilst the secong Grand Bazaar also tasted success on his next start.

Sorrel, who came third, also ran well to finish runner-up next time out, as did the fifth home Hlaitan who also hit the frame.

That gives the form a solid look and Junakoo is now able to race off 1l lower in this same grade affair. With that spin under his belt, it makes him a player at the weights in my eyes and decent value at the odds on offer.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Junkanoo (12/1 BetVictor, William Hill)