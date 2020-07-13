Noddyolder the ace in the pack at Ayr

Now dropped in grade and stepped up in trip, Noddyolder is a strong fancy to open his account in the 2.20 at Ayr today.

This Tim Easterby trained three-year-old shaped with promise in his first two starts before catching the eye on handicap debut last time out at Haydock.

That came in a class 4 contest over 6f where Noddyolder finished a 9 1/4 length fifth of 12 to Chairmanic.

After being held-up at the rear, he had plenty to do two from home but then kept on strongly under tender handling to be nearest at the finish off a mark of 65.

The way in which Noddyolder finished off the race suggested the step up to the 7f trip of this would be right up his street.

He also now drops markedly into class 6 company off an unchanged mark and appeals as the type to go on progressing.

This also looks a weak class 6, so Noddyolder looks to have lots going for him and thus rates the best bet on the card.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Noddyolder (4/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)