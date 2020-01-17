Just A Thought has a cracking chance at Chepstow

Just A Thought looks to hold leading claims of providing in-form handler Rebecca Curtis with another winner in the 3.20 at Chepstow today.

This eight-year-old mare was a smart bumper performer who ran very well here two starts back when a 9 1/2 length fourth of nine to Silver Forever following 540 days on the sidelines.

The winner is has gone on to score twice since, including in Listed company to be rated 143, whilst the fifth home Go Mille Go – who fisished just under four lengths behind the selection has also bagged a brace of successes.

Just A Thought backed that up with a solid second over course and distance when collared late on and beaten just over a length by Perfect Man in a handicap off 120.

She finsihed 2 3/4 lengths in front of the third home Good And Hardy, to whom she was conceding 4lb, and that one won his next two starts off 117 and 121.

The form of both those races read well in relation to this class 3 affair and although now 5lb higher in the weights Just A Thought still looks on a handy mark off 125 – especially given the fact that she finsihed a fine fourth of 16 to Roksana in a Grade 2 novices’ final at Newbury in 2018 off just 3lb lower.

Just A Tought also now gets fitted with the cheekpices for the first time, has proven form in the mud and hails from a yard that has saddled three winners from its last five runners.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Just A Thought (2/1 generally available – use BOG firms)