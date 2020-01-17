Wasntexpectingthat a strong fancy to resume winning ways at Newcastle

Wasntexpectingthat ran very well last time out when runner-up in his hat-trick bid, so now dropped back in class from an unchanged mark is s strong fancy to resume winning ways in the 6.15 at Newcastle today.

This Richard Fahey trained four-year-old has taken to the Tapeta surface like a duck to water – winning twice over course and distance class 5 company in good style.

In the last of those three weeks ago he was held-up early doors before tanking his way into contention approaching the fianl furlong only to find himself short of room.

When switched, Wasntexpectingthat then came with strong run to win going away at the line by 1 1/4 lengths from Hassad.

Given how the race panned out, I thought he was value for much more than the winning margin – so that makes a 6lb rise in the weights look fair.

Indeed, a revised rating of 77 still looked very exploitable given that he was rated as high as 84 in the past and finsihed third in a valuable juvenile sales race off an official rating of 83.

He shaped as if that was the case last time out over course and distance when travelling strongly once again before getting collared deep inside the last and beaten a length by Reckless Endeavour in a class 4.

So now dropped back down into class 5 company, in which he has won twice and been placed once off the same mark, his claims in this of getting back on the scoresheet are glaringly obvious.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Wasntexpectingthat (2/1 bet365 – BOG)