Kells a strong fancy to open account

On the back of a fine effort last time out, Kells is a strong fancy at 6/1 to open his account in the 1m 4f handicap at Lingfield today (3.40).

This four-year-old shaped with promise on more than one occasion when trained in Ireland by Aidan O’Brien and Jessica Harrington.

They included when a solid keeping on 3 1/4 length fifth of 14 o David Garrick in a 1m handicap at Cork off a mark of 77.

Kells also ran well on his first start for Mick Appleby last month when third over 1m at Newcastle and although then disappointing at Kempton he quickly bounced back when second of 11 to Brancaster at Newcastle seven days ago off 70.

He appeared to relish the step up to the trip of this and stuck to the task well when headed to go down by 1 1/2 lengths – finishing in front of a well punted Mick Easterby inmate in third.

I think the form looks strong in relation to this same grade class 5 affair and Kells is able to race in it off an unchanged mark.

So if building on that he looks weighted to finally get his head in front where it matters most.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Kells (6/1 bet365 – BOG)