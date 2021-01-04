Boy George weighted to go well in Lingfield opener

In the 1m handicap at Lingfield today (12.10), Boy George looks weighted to go well on the pick of his form and worth a punt at 8/1.

This three-year-old is yet to get his head in front in 13 starts but has run well on several occasions, including when a head third of 11 to Annie Quickstep over this course and distance 13 months ago off a rating of 49.

Boy George also posted a solid effort at Wolverhampton last February when a 1 1/2 length fourth of 50 and when runner-up here next time up off 49/

He comes into this on the back of thwo starts following a nine month break and in the first of those he shaped better than the bare result a four length sixth of 11 to Vitesse Du Son at Wolverhampton.

Boy George raced keenly on the heels of the leaders and only weakened out of contention a furlong from home, with his rider Hollie Doyle reporting post race that her saddle had slipped.

In the circumstances he did well to finish as close as he although only eighth of 12 last time out at the same venue he was given a poor tactical ride and not knocked about

Having been dropped a pound he is now able to race off a career-low rating of 48 and that entitles him to be very competitive in this class 6 affair – especially if also taking into account the 5lb claim of George Rooke who now gets the leg up on him for the first time.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Boy George (8/1 Sky Bet -BOG, paying 4 places)