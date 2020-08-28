Kew Palace weighted to strike at Newmarket

Now stepped back up in trip, Kew Palace looks worth a punt on handicap debut in the 7.00 at Newmarket today.

This William Haggas trained three-year-old filly has had three quick starts and posted an improved effort in the last of those when third of 10 to Sun Tide at Chepstow.

After being held-up at the rear, Kew Palace made good headway to from hoe and kept on nicely to be beaten just 1 3/4 lengths without having the pace to mount a seriouschallenge.

The winner was given an official rating of 73, whilst the runner-up Desert Destination got 75 off the assessor and the fourth home Tahitian Prince was given a mark of 77.

That suggests that Kew Palace may have got in lightly here off an opening mark of just 68 and the way in which she finished off that day suggested the step back 1m 2f trip of this, over which she didn’t shaped too badly on her previous start, was sure to suit.

The daughter of Kingman is certainly bred to be better than it and appeals as the type should have more to offer now going down the handicap route.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Kew Palace (7/2 Paddy Power – BOG))