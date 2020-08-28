Corazonada looks nicely treated on handicap debut

Corazonada has shown enough to suggest she is worth an interest on handicap debut in the 6.30 at Newmarket today from what looks a potentially lenient mark.

This Ismail Mohammed trained three-year-old filly has only had two starts and shaped with plenty of promise in both.

In the first of those in the Rowley Mile her last October, kept on under tender handling to finish a never nearer 9 3/4 length fifth of nine to Queen Daernerys.

The winner is a useful sort who finished fourth to Love in the Oaks off an official rating of 103 and the runner-up Wasaayef ran off 93 when last seen in action.

Golden Pass, who came third, also won next time up whilst Bharani Star – who finished 1 1/2 lengths in front of the selection in fourth – has also gone to on taste success and be rated 99.

Corazonada then duly built on that effort on return to action over 1m 4f at Newbury two weeks ago when a 5 1/2 length fifth of 10 to Coconut where she raced up with the pass and got hampered when weakening inside the last.

The winner was rated 85 going into that, whilst the third and fourth were 79 and 77.

Corazonada now makes her handicap debut off an opening mark of just 70 and that looks exploitable judged on the form of the aforementioned races.

The drop back to 1m 2f also promises to suit, Ray Dawson takes off a handy 5lb with his claim, and she appeals as the type to come into her own now going down the handicap route.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Corazonada (11/2 Unibet – BOG)