Kew Palace worth siding with in Sandown finale

Now back on a sounder surface, I think Kew Palace looks worth another chance to cash-in on what looks a handy mark in the 1m 2f handicap that brings proceedings to a close on today’s card at Sandown (5.30).

This William Haggas trained three-year-old filly posted an improved effort on her third start when third of 10 to Sun Tide at Chepstow.

After being held-up at the rear, Kew Palace made good headway to from home and kept on nicely to be beaten just 1 3/4 lengths without having the pace to mount a serious challenge.

The winner was given an official rating of 73, whilst the runner-up Desert Destination got 75 off the assessor and the fourth home Tahitian Prince was given a mark of 77.

Aljalela, who finished just under six lengths behind the selection in sixth, has also won since off a mark of 60

That suggested that Kew Palace may have got in lightly off an opening mark of just 68 and she ran well off it when third on handicap debut at Newmarket last time out on soft ground.

Kew Palace led and after getting headed at the furlong marker kept on at the one pace to be beaten just over three lengths.

To me, she appeared to be ill at ease on the ground and the assessor may have been kind in quickly dropping her 2lb.

The daughter of Kingman is bred to be better than a mark of 66 and appeals as the type should have more to offer.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Kew Palace (7/1 BetVictor, William Hill)