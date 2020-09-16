Virgin Snow the answer to Yarmouth feature

In the Listed 1m 2f John Musker Fillies’ Stakes at Yarmouth today (3.10), Virgin Snow makes plenty of appeal at 6/1.

This Ed Dunlop trained three-year-old shaped with promise in two runs as a juvenile and got off the mark on seasonal reappearance over the trip of this at Haydock on handicap debut when readily accounting for Beautiful Illusion by 1 1/2 lengths off a rating of 82.

The runner-up went into the race unbeaten in two starts as a youngster and the pair pulled four lengths clear of the third home Made In Italy who ha also won on her previous start.

Virgin Snow got put up to 92 for that and ran well in Group 3 company when a 2 1/2 length second of five to Nkosikazi over 1m 2f at Newcastle.

She also shaped better than the bare result next time in a Listed contest over 1m 4f at Newbury when a 3 1/2 length fifth of 10 to Cabaletta off her current rating of 98.

Virgin Snow went second and held every chance approaching the final furlong before weakening late on and losing two places close home.

She also comes into this on the back of a solid staying on 3 1/2 length second of eight to Angel Power in a class 2 handicap at York when held-up well off the pace by Ryan Moore and given far too much to do in my eyes.

In the circumstances it was a performance which could be upgraded and I think there is better to come from Virgin Snow and she should be more than capable of winning a race at this level.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Virgin Snow (6/1 generally available – use BOG firms)