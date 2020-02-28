King Of The Sharks an each-way play at 12s

Having caught the eye last time out, King Of The Sharks looks worth an each-way wager at 12/1 in the 4.20 Newbury today.

After finishing a keeping on 10 length third to now 141-rated hurdler Ask Dillon on debut in an Irish point, this seven-year-old went on to win his next two starts in that sphere.

He then joined Zoe Davison and has shown steadily progressive form in four starts over hurdles. In the third of those at Exeter he kept on from off the paev to finish a 20 length third of 10 to Geordie Be.

The winner finished fourth next time up in a class 2 handicap at Newbury off 140, whilst the runner-up Tidal Flow finished runner-up last time out in a novice handicap chase at Newbury off 144.

No Hidden Charges, who finished 23 lengths behind the selection in fourth, has laso won three time since and ran off 135 last time out.

That gives the fornm a solid look and suggests to me that King Of The Sharks ought to be up to winning a race off his current mark of 114.

He also comes into this having shaped better than the end result last time out at Exeter following a 115 day break when a 5 1/2 length fifth of 14 to Heavey.

King Of The Sharks raced up wiuth the pace throughout until being able to find any extra aporoaching the last and is entitled to strip much fitter for that spin,

If that does prove to be the case then he looks weighted to make his presence felt in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way King Of The Sharks (12/1 Sky Bet, William Hill – paying 4 places)