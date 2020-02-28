Royal Crown a punt on handicap debut

The lighly-raced and unexposed Royal Crown has form in the book which suggests he could have got in lightly on handicap debut in the 5.15 at Doncaster today, so at 6/1 makes plenty of appeal.

After finishing second in his sole start in an Irish point, this five-year-old joined Colin Tizzard and shaped with plenty of promise on hurdles debut when a 10 1/4 length fourtb of 10 to Prudhomme at Uttoxeter.

The winner ran in a class 2 handicap at Ascot last time out off 124, when albeit pulled-up but sent off just 7/1, whilst the third home Thor De Cerisy went on to win two starts later.

Emmas Joy, who finished seven lengths in front of the selection in third, has gone on to win three times – with the last of those successes coming in a Grade 2 to now be rated 135 – and the seventh home Fidelio Vlais has also gone on to taste success.

That gives the form a solid look and suggests the assessor may have taken a real chance in allotting Royal Crown and opening handicap mark of 109.

He also wasn’t disgraced earlier in the month when runner-up at Taaunton following a break and that should have blown away the cobwebs and put Royal Crown, who looks a potential improver now going down the handicap route based on what I have seen, spot on for this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Royal Crown (6/1 BetVictor, Sky Bet, Unibet – paying 4 places)