Koola Buala appeals at 11/1

Koola Buala looks on a potentially handy mark and worth an each-way wager at 11/1 in the 1m 2f handicap on today’s card at Doncaster (4.55).

This four-year-old filly is yet to get her head in front in eight starts but did post some solid efforts in maiden company last year when trained in Ireland.

They included when a keeping on never nearer 4 1/2 length third of 15 to Sunday Sweet at Tipperary. The winner is now rated 91 and the selection finished a head in front of Bestrella who went on to win off an official rating of 72 and finish a fine second in handicap company off 79.

Koola Buala also ran well a staying on 3 3/4 length second of 17 to Kipling at Navan and that one went on to round off the campaign with a decent fifth of 12 in a Premier Handicap at Leopardstown off a mark of 89.

The form of those races look strong in relation to this class 5 affair and Koola Buala is able to race in it off a mark of 72.

That looks exploitable in my eyes and she look sure to strip fitter for her first start for George Scott at Wolverhampton last month off 2lb higher when sent off the 4/1 joint-second favourite and looking very ring rusty – dwelling at the start and then never able to get competitive.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Koola Buala (11/1 BetVictor, Unibet – BOG, paying 4 places)