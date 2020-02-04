Lammturner worth siding with at Sedgefield

Lammturner was clearly amiss when pulled-up last time out, so at 10/1 looks worth amother chanceto build on a promising reappearance run in the 4.05 at Sedgefield today now returned to the scene of her sole career success.

That run came over an extended 2m 7f at Newcastle where the Joanne Foster trained eight-year-old mare rallied strongly and kept on well to finish a 2 1/2 length fourth of 10 to Mr Love off a mark of 81.

She is now able to race in this off 1lb and a revsioed rating of 80 is just 4lb higher than when maing all and stauiong on strongly to score by 3 1/2 lengths over course and dostance last March.

I think that gives her every chance from a handicapping perspective under Henry Brooke who parnered her to victory that day.

It also intresting that cheekpieces she also wore, but has not sported in her two starts this saeson, also now go back on.

The step back up to 3m 3f is another plus and Foster has a near 25 per cent win/place strik rate at the track in the lpast 12 months having saddled three winners and two placed from 21 runners which has resulted in a win profit of £14.50 to a £1 level stake.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Lammturner (10/1 generally available – use BOG firms)