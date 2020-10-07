Legal Reform a play at 33/1 on handicap debut

Judged on his debut run, Legal Reform looks a fascinating contender and worth a punt at 33/1 on handicap debut in the 1.00 at Nottingham today.

That came at Naas over 1m on soft ground back in March when trained by Jim Bolger and finishing sixth of 17 to Russian Emperor.

Legal Reform closed travelling well in the straight and challenged two from home before being unable to find any extra and be beaten just 2 1/4 lengths.

The winner went on to land a Group 3 at Royal Ascot and was last seen in the Derby at Epsom when finishing seventh of 16 to stable companion Serpentine off an official rating of 111.

Lough Cultra, who came third, last ran off 83 and the fourth home Comfort Line has since won off 76 and finished a solid third last time out in a handicap off 86.

The fifth home Emiyn, who finished just 1/2 a length in front of the selection, has also gone on to taste success off an official rating of 76.

That gives the form a solid look and Legal Reform was also far from disgraced on his third and final start for Bolger when fifth of 15 to Edward Hopper at the same venue.

He then moved to join Ivan Furtado and shaped as if needing the run over 7f on the Tapeta at Newcastle last month when seventh of 13 to Bobby Shaft in a maiden when sent off just 9/2.

Legal Reform now makes his handicap debut off a mark of 72 and that looks exploitable judged on his run behind Russian Emperor.

The step back up to 1m and a return to the turf should also suit and this is a weak class 5 affair. So at the odds on offer I think he is overpriced and worth an each-way wager with a couple of firms paying five places.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Legal Reform (33/1 Betfred, Sky Bet – paying five places)