The HALLOWEEN craze sweeping the UK that is BOUND to please

With Halloween 2020 less than 4 weeks away now and MILLIONS of the nation under lockdown and the rest under curfew a very funny CRAZE which actually sums up the nations mood very well has taken hold and that is BONDAGE PUMPKINS.

The creations in everything from GIMP MASKS to CHASTITY BELTS have been brightening up peoples windowsills from John O’Groats to Lands End and are now set to be BANNED by some local POWER MAD local authorities who obviously have no sense of humour.

Daily Sport has spoken to one of the creators ART STUDENT Tammy from Wolverhampton who said “It’s just good fun and people expressing themselves.”

We also spoke to a leading behavioural psychologist Professor Shytter from Germany who said “These are a PROTEST by people who have been locked up and repressed for best part of a year.”

He added “They are just showing their feeling the best way they know how.”